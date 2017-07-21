Sam Hunt Talks OutKast, Married Life and New Music on 15 in a 30 Tour

A newly-married Sam Hunt is having one hot summer on his 15 in a 30 Tour and “Body Like a Back Road” holding at No. 1 on Billboard‘s hot country chart for an impressive 24 weeks.

Hunt invited CMT Hot 20 Countdown to hang out in West Palm Beach, Florida, for an all-new episode airing this weekend. Backstage in the VIP “House Party” area, Hunt told Alan he did not anticipate “Body Like a Back Road” becoming a runaway smash.

“It has connected in a way I couldn’t have predicted,” Hunt said about writing the song. “I try to think back to the whole process just so I can replicate it. But ideas come along, and sometimes they connect better than other ideas with a broader audience. So it’s been cool.”

Hunt is also having a blast collaborating with his openers Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Ryan Follesé at his concerts. There is a special moment during Hunt’s show when he invites them onstage for a cover of OutKast’s 2003 hit “Hey Ya!”

“I typically don’t like to do covers, but that OutKast song is a song I’ve always been a fan of,” Hunt said, “and it works into the theme of the night and the show. The show itself kind of reflects on the influences in my music and the evolution of music over the last 15 to 20 years. [“Hey Ya!”] was a big influential song for my whole generation.”

Hunt did mention that his wife Hannah has joined him on the road. But they just settled into a new home and she’s been overseeing the move.

“She’s great,” Hunt said. “We’re both enjoying the summer. She’s been nice enough to help facilitate a lot of the ins and outs of moving in together for us. I try to help that when I’m back, but she’s come out some. So we’re having a good time.”

Alan also got an update on more new music from Hunt, plus exclusive interviews with Morris, Janson and Follesé. The all-new Hot 20 episode from the 15 in a 30 Tour airs Saturday and Sunday (July 21-22) at 9 a.m. ET/PT.

Body Like A Back Road (Lyric Video) by Sam Hunt on VEVO.