Kip Moore and Tony Hawk Confirm Skate Benefit

Kip Moore and Tony Hawk have partnered to host the Music City Skate Jam Presented by Harley-Davidson on Sept. 10 at Nashville’s Music City Walk of Fame Park.

The family-friendly, day-long event will feature a skate demo by Hawk, as well as live music by Moore, rising artist Jordan Davis and DJ sets by Dee Jay Silver.

Proceeds will support Moore and Hawk’s respective non-profit initiatives, Kip’s Kids Fund and the Tony Hawk Foundation. Both organizations work to build skate parks in low-income communities.

“I think what’s always driven me at my core throughout my career was to one day have the capability to make a major impact in inner cities around the country,” Moore said. “I was never a true skater, but always admired the brotherhood of the skating community. Having a chance to team up with a guy like Tony, who’s so respected for all he does, is beyond what I could’ve imagined. I’m super stoked to combine what we do, as we both share similar visions.”

“The Music City Skate Jam is the first event of its kind, bringing skateboarding and country music together,” Hawk said. “I’m excited to show Nashville an unprecedented display of talent, including some of the world’s best skaters and Kip Moore himself.”

Moore’s third album Slowheart arrives Sept. 8.

The Bull (Official Video) by Kip Moore on VEVO .