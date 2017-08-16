Music

Shania Twain Lands Film Role in Trading Paint

Cast Includes John Travolta, Michael Madsen, Kevin Dunn and Toby Sebastian
13h ago

Shania Twain has joined the cast of John Travolta’s new racing movie Trading Paint. The 2016 CMT Artist of a Lifetime has been tapped for the role of “Becca.”

Variety reports pre-production is underway in Alabama and shooting is scheduled through mid-September. Actors Michael Madsen (Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Vol. 2), Kevin Dunn (Veep) and Toby Sebastian (Game of Thrones) are also part of the cast.

Due June 2018, the action film is centered around Travolta’s lead character — a former dirt track racing legend who is drawn back into the sport after his son joins a competitor’s racing team. The plot leads to a dangerous competition between father and son.

This is Twain’s second major film role following a cameo as herself in 2004’s I Heart Huckabees. Her new album Now arrives Sept. 29.

