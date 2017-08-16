Shania Twain Lands Film Role in Trading Paint

Shania Twain has joined the cast of John Travolta’s new racing movie Trading Paint. The 2016 CMT Artist of a Lifetime has been tapped for the role of “Becca.”

Variety reports pre-production is underway in Alabama and shooting is scheduled through mid-September. Actors Michael Madsen (Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Vol. 2), Kevin Dunn (Veep) and Toby Sebastian (Game of Thrones) are also part of the cast.

Due June 2018, the action film is centered around Travolta’s lead character — a former dirt track racing legend who is drawn back into the sport after his son joins a competitor’s racing team. The plot leads to a dangerous competition between father and son.

This is Twain’s second major film role following a cameo as herself in 2004’s I Heart Huckabees. Her new album Now arrives Sept. 29.

Life’s About To Get Good (Official Video) by Shania Twain on VEVO .