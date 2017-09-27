Canaan Smith Plots Fall Headlining Tour

Chris Bandi, Jackie Lee and Eric Van Houten Join Smith for Various Dates on 18-City Run Starting Oct. 19

Canaan Smith has toured with Dierks Bentley, Brantley Gilbert and Kip Moore. And select songs from his debut album Bronco were recorded on the road.

Now Smith looks forward to making new memories on the road with the fall 2017 launch of his Long Way From the Freeway Tour Presented by Budweiser.

Love You Like That by Canaan Smith on VEVO.

The tour will visit 18 cities beginning Oct. 19 in Des Moines, Iowa with Chris Bandi, Jackie Lee and Eric Van Houten opening on various dates.

Smith’s new song “This Night Back” was released exclusively via streaming services on Sept. 15.

Here is the complete list of dates for the Long Way From the Freeway Tour:

Oct. 19: Des Moines, IA

Oct: 20: Champagne, IL

Oct. 21: Geneva, IL

Oct. 26: Darlington, SC

Oct. 27: Myrtle Beach, SC

Oct. 28: Raleigh, NC (w/ Gary Allan and LANco)

Nov. 2: Knoxville, TN

Nov. 3: Rootstown, OH

Nov. 4: Mt. Laurel, NJ

Nov. 9: Bakersfield, CA

Nov. 10: San Jose, CA

Nov. 11: TBA

Nov. 12: Dana Point, CA

Nov. 17: Shelby Township, NJ

Nov. 18: Indianapolis

Nov. 30: Warrendale, PA

Dec. 1: Buffalo, NY

Dec. 2: Jordan, NY