Route 91 Harvest Festival: More Than 50 Dead and 515 Injured in Mass Shooting

Authorities Say Gunman is Dead; The Massacre is the Deadliest Mass Shooting in Modern U.S. History

Updated: Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 — 8:33 p.m. ET



Fifty-nine people were killed and 515 were injured in a mass shooting on Sunday (Oct. 1) at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas. The incident is being described as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

According to the L.A. Times, Jason Aldean was performing the fifth song of his closing set when the gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, started firing from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel toward the festival across the street. Aldean and his band were immediately pulled off the stage when shots rang out, and they escaped injury.

Authorities say the suspect, Paddock, was discovered dead in his room at the Mandalay Bay hotel, and that he acted alone. A person of interest who is believed to be Paddock’s companion Marilou Danley, 62, has been been cleared by police of any involvement in the shooting. She was out of the country when the incident occurred.

President Donald Trump expressed his sympathies for the victims via Twitter.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

The crowd began to stampede as a result of the chaos and the entire area of the Las Vegas Strip was put on lock down. Some flights at the McCarran International Airport have been diverted in the wake of the shootings and parts of I-15 near the Strip were also shut down.

Many artists at the festival sought shelter backstage and have been communicating with fans on social media. It was a sold-out event with more than 22,000 tickets sold for all three days.

A performance by Jake Owen preceded Aldean’s set.

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Chris Young said he could hear the gunfire from his trailer behind the stage.

Spent I don't know how long on the floor of a trailer behind the stage… know multiple people are dead. Listening to that gunfire… — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

I'm literally shaking still. — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

Why — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

I'm not gonna say anything else other than I'm lucky to be alive. As are many others… and so many people are gone… this is heartbreaking — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

This story is developing.