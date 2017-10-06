Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan and Darius Rucker Set for Australia’s CMC Rocks

Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan and Darius Rucker will headline Australia’s 2018 CMC Rocks Queensland, running March 16-18 in Ipswich.

The initial lineup includes 33 acts from the U.S. and Down Under, with performances by Brett Young, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch, High Valley, Luke Combs, Old Dominion, Randy Houser, Russell Dickerson and more.

Single-day tickets start at $79 and three-day passes for adults start at $349. All packages go on sale Oct. 9.

Here is the initial lineup in alphabetical order by first name:

Baylou

Brett Young

Brothers Osborne

Busby Marou

Casey Barnes

Christie Lamb

Dan + Shay

Darius Rucker

Davisson Brothers

Dean Brody

Dustin Lynch

Gord Bamford

High Valley

Jayne Denham

Jody Direen

Kaylee Bell

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Melanie Dyer

Missy Lancaster

Mustered Courage

Old Dominion

Rachael Fahim

Randy Houser

Route 33

Russell Dickerson

Ryan Follese

Steve Forde

The Sunny Cowgirls

The Viper Creek Band

Travis Collins

Troy Kemp