Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan and Darius Rucker Set for Australia’s CMC Rocks

Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan and Darius Rucker will headline Australia’s 2018 CMC Rocks Queensland, running March 16-18 in Ipswich.
The initial lineup includes 33 acts from the U.S. and Down Under, with performances by Brett Young, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch, High Valley, Luke Combs, Old Dominion, Randy Houser, Russell Dickerson and more.
Single-day tickets start at $79 and three-day passes for adults start at $349. All packages go on sale Oct. 9.
Here is the initial lineup in alphabetical order by first name:
Baylou
Brett Young
Brothers Osborne
Busby Marou
Casey Barnes
Christie Lamb
Dan + Shay
Darius Rucker
Davisson Brothers
Dean Brody
Dustin Lynch
Gord Bamford
High Valley
Jayne Denham
Jody Direen
Kaylee Bell
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Melanie Dyer
Missy Lancaster
Mustered Courage
Old Dominion
Rachael Fahim
Randy Houser
Route 33
Russell Dickerson
Ryan Follese
Steve Forde
The Sunny Cowgirls
The Viper Creek Band
Travis Collins
Troy Kemp