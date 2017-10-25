Music

Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood Shine for Haiti

"Poverty Takes Patience to Fix"
If you’re wondering what celebs were at Johnathon Arndt’s house on Tuesday (Oct. 24), it might actually be easier to list the celebs who weren’t there.

Arndt, the iconic jeweler designer, hosted a fundraiser for Sean Penn’s J/P Haitian Relief Organization, and it sounds like he packed everyone who was anyone into his Brentwood home. Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher, Kix Brooks, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Jewel, Kevin Nealon, Susan Yeagley, Scott Hamilton and more all showed up to spread the word and shine a light on the needs of the struggling country.

“I called Tim McGraw after having not seen Tim for a couple of years. It was just that quick,” Penn said of McGraw’s involvement and his willingness to perform at the event, in the just-finished backyard ballroom. “These dollars go a long way. It’s pretty magic. It might look slow, but poverty takes patience to fix,” he added.

Worth an estimated $2.5 million, the 18,000-square-foot estate and guest house sits on nearly five acres at 9556 Concord Road, across from the Governor’s Club. It is reportedly the vacation estate of Arndt and his spouse, Newman.

Here are a few scenes from Tuesday’s benefit:

BRENTWOOD, TN - OCTOBER 24: Hosts Johnathon Arndt, Newman Arndt, actor Sean Penn, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend Nashville Shines for Haiti benefiting Sean Penn's J/P Haitian relief organization featuring Tim McGraw hosted and underwritten by Johnathon Arndt and Newman Arndt at the Arndt Estate on October 24, 2017 in Brentwood, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization) Rick Diamond/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization
BRENTWOOD, TN - OCTOBER 24: Singer-songwriter Jewel, actress Susan Yeagley and actress Kimberly Williams Pasile attend Nashville Shines for Haiti benefiting Sean Penn's J/P Haitian relief organization featuring Tim McGraw hosted and underwritten by Johnathon Arndt and Newman Arndt at the Arndt Estate on October 24, 2017 in Brentwood, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization) Rick Diamond/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization
BRENTWOOD, TN - OCTOBER 24: (L-R) Comedian Kevin Nealon, actress Susan Yeagley, actress Kimberly Williams Pasile, singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood and NHL player Mike Fisher attend Nashville Shines for Haiti benefiting Sean Penn's J/P Haitian relief organization featuring Tim McGraw hosted and underwritten by Johnathon Arndt and Newman Arndt at the Arndt Estate on October 24, 2017 in Brentwood, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization) Rick Diamond/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization
BRENTWOOD, TN - OCTOBER 24: Singer-songwriter Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn and Comedian Kevin Nealon speak onstage at Nashville Shines for Haiti benefitting Sean Penn's J/P Haitian relief organization featuring Tim McGraw hosted and underwritten by Johnathon Arndt and Newman Arndt at the Arndt Estate on October 24, 2017 in Brentwood, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) Rick Diamond/Getty Images
BRENTWOOD, TN - OCTOBER 24: Singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood (L) and NHL Player Mike Fisher (R) attend Nashville Shines for Haiti benefiting Sean Penn's J/P Haitian relief organization featuring Tim McGraw hosted and underwritten by Johnathon Arndt and Newman Arndt at the Arndt Estate on October 24, 2017 in Brentwood, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization)
