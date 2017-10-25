Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood Shine for Haiti

If you’re wondering what celebs were at Johnathon Arndt’s house on Tuesday (Oct. 24), it might actually be easier to list the celebs who weren’t there.

Arndt, the iconic jeweler designer, hosted a fundraiser for Sean Penn’s J/P Haitian Relief Organization, and it sounds like he packed everyone who was anyone into his Brentwood home. Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher, Kix Brooks, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Jewel, Kevin Nealon, Susan Yeagley, Scott Hamilton and more all showed up to spread the word and shine a light on the needs of the struggling country.

“I called Tim McGraw after having not seen Tim for a couple of years. It was just that quick,” Penn said of McGraw’s involvement and his willingness to perform at the event, in the just-finished backyard ballroom. “These dollars go a long way. It’s pretty magic. It might look slow, but poverty takes patience to fix,” he added.

Worth an estimated $2.5 million, the 18,000-square-foot estate and guest house sits on nearly five acres at 9556 Concord Road, across from the Governor’s Club. It is reportedly the vacation estate of Arndt and his spouse, Newman.

Here are a few scenes from Tuesday’s benefit:

