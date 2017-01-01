Go Shopping in NYC with Blake Shelton

No pearl snaps? And barely any plaid?

I have no idea why Blake Shelton didn’t look in his own closet for inspiration when he was designing his line of BS. I mean, it’s obvious from the Macy’s website that the clothes live up to the tag line, “Rugged appeal that always hits the right note.” But the first pieces from his collection — just eight shirts, jackets and hoodies — look nothing like the clothes he usually wears.

And I’d love to know why. So if you are in New York City at the Macy’s Herald Square next Thursday (Nov. 2), could you ask him?

The first 100 guests who purchase some BS will get a pass to meet Shelton and have your photo taken with him. The event starts at 6:00 p.m. at in the 3rd floor men’s department at 151 West 34th Street, but you can actually start purchasing the BS when the store opens at 10:00 am that day.

Shelton’s new album Texoma Shore arrives Nov. 3.