CMT’s Nashville Cast Grows with Five New Actors

CMT’s Nashville has added five talented new members to its season six cast.

They are Josh Stamberg, Jake Etheridge, Rainee Lyleson, Nic Luken and Dylan Arnold.

Stamberg (The Affair, Parenthood and more) will play the recurring role of “Darius,” an extremely charismatic founder of a self-actualization movement that has transformed many lives.

Etheridge is a rising musician and acting newcomer who has co-written six songs featured on season five, including “Burn to Dark” and “As the Crow Flies.” He will play “Sean,” a military veteran who suffers from severe PTSD and has yet to embrace his natural talent for music.

Lyleson (Love Is Now and the stage production Take Me As I Am: An Evening with Joni Mitchell) will play “Alannah,” a new singer-songwriter in Nashville’s music scene. Her character starts out as a backup singer, but she will be discovered as the star that she is meant to be.

Luken (Ride, Extinct) has been cast as “Jonah Ford,” a famous male pop superstar.

Arnold (When We Rise, Laggies) will play Ford’s lifelong friend “Twig.” As a member of the Ford entourage, he navigates this lifestyle by guarding his anxiety and pain with a caustic, brilliant sense of humor.

Nashville season six is currently in production in the Tennessee capital. Produced by Lionsgate and Opry Entertainment, the series will return in January 2018.