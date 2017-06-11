Country Artists React to Sutherland Springs Tragedy

Tragedy at Local Baptist Church Is the Deadliest Mass Shooting in Texas' History

More than 24 hours after the tragedy in Sutherland Springs, TX, an unincorporated community with approximately 600 residents, country artists have been among the those to offer prayers to the victims and their families.

According to authorities with the Texas Department of Public Safety, 26 people were killed, and 20 were wounded when the gunman Devin Kelley, 26, opened fire on the congregation at the local First Baptist Church during Sunday services (Nov. 5).

A pathologist has yet to confirm Kelley’s cause of death, but authorities have found evidence showing that he may have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Four of the victims hospitalized are in serious condition, and ten remain in critical condition. The tragedy is the deadliest mass shooting in Texas’ history.

