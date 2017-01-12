Country LakeShake Returns to Chicago

Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line and Blake Shelton will headline Chicago’s fourth annual Country LakeShake. The music festival runs June 22-24 at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.
The initial lineup includes performances by Lee Brice, Billy Currington, Russell Dickerson, Jillian Jacqueline and more. Additional acts will be announced in the coming months.
Three-day and single-day passes go on sale Dec. 8 through the festival’s website.
Here is the event’s initial lineup:
Dierks Bentley
Lee Brice
Billy Currington
Russell Dickerson
Florida Georgia Line
Jillian Jacqueline
Chris Lane
Trace Lawrence
Jackie Lee
Locash
RaeLynn
Runaway June
Dylan Scott
Blake Shelton
Cole Swindell