Country LakeShake Returns to Chicago

Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line and Blake Shelton will headline Chicago’s fourth annual Country LakeShake. The music festival runs June 22-24 at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.

The initial lineup includes performances by Lee Brice, Billy Currington, Russell Dickerson, Jillian Jacqueline and more. Additional acts will be announced in the coming months.

Three-day and single-day passes go on sale Dec. 8 through the festival’s website.

Here is the event’s initial lineup:

Dierks Bentley

Lee Brice

Billy Currington

Russell Dickerson

Florida Georgia Line

Jillian Jacqueline

Chris Lane

Trace Lawrence

Jackie Lee

Locash

RaeLynn

Runaway June

Dylan Scott

Blake Shelton

Cole Swindell