Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

As we get closer and closer to the holidays, you might find that some of the country stars are starting their vacations earlier.
I mean, Luke Bryan sure makes it seem that way. He posted two Instagram videos showing him trying to feed some big ol’ squirrels.
Also taking her downtime seriously was Kelsea Ballerini, who shared that she now has a new definition of happiness. Maren Morris was sucked into an obsession with The Crown, Brett Eldredge took his dog Edgar on a suitcase ride, Chris Young dropped some Christmas hints about a classic Chevy, Toby Keith went to a Magic show, Delta and Cher Lambert made an announcement for their mom Miranda, Jake Owen had a shout-out for his bad ass band of brothers, Walker Hayes told a love story, Keith Urban called BS and Shania Twain had to stop her dogs from eating Christmas.
830 on a Saturday night in slippers and sweats going to buy a Christmas tree this is my new definition of happiness
— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) December 10, 2017
Ok, can we chat about The Crown? Halfway through season 2 and I cannot. Stop. Watching. I was way late on this one.
— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) December 10, 2017
When you let your dad drive….@modobag pic.twitter.com/XKJEuCBl9d
— Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) December 6, 2017
Delta & Cher have a very important announcement….new @muttnation toys are here!
All of my proceeds from the line benefit @muttnation foundation and help dogs in need. #musicandmutts #theytakeaftertheirmama
Shop here: https://t.co/bZ762xb0ji pic.twitter.com/BWolZDykJS
— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) December 7, 2017
Track 1… “Beautiful” – “Beautiful” – This song is a true story. My wife and I dated from eleventh grade until right after college and then we took a year off. This was back when we didn’t have any social media, so I couldn’t check up on her. I was in Chapel Hill and she was in Birmingham but we collided when I was supposed to sing at a wedding that she was going to be in. I warned this girl I was seeing: “Hey, I’m going to Mobile and Laney is going to be there. I haven’t seen her in a year. I’m pretty sure everything is good though.” Sure enough, when I saw Laney at the rehearsal dinner it made me nauseous and about six weeks later we were engaged.
Not sure of how these ridiculous rumors start, but I’m hearing that I bought an apartment for Nic in NYC? TOTAL BS. Where does this stuff come from?!!! – KU
— Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) December 9, 2017