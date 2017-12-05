Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might Have Missed

As we get closer and closer to the holidays, you might find that some of the country stars are starting their vacations earlier.

I mean, Luke Bryan sure makes it seem that way. He posted two Instagram videos showing him trying to feed some big ol’ squirrels.

Also taking her downtime seriously was Kelsea Ballerini, who shared that she now has a new definition of happiness. Maren Morris was sucked into an obsession with The Crown, Brett Eldredge took his dog Edgar on a suitcase ride, Chris Young dropped some Christmas hints about a classic Chevy, Toby Keith went to a Magic show, Delta and Cher Lambert made an announcement for their mom Miranda, Jake Owen had a shout-out for his bad ass band of brothers, Walker Hayes told a love story, Keith Urban called BS and Shania Twain had to stop her dogs from eating Christmas.

We found a friend A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Dec 9, 2017 at 10:42am PST

830 on a Saturday night in slippers and sweats going to buy a Christmas tree this is my new definition of happiness — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) December 10, 2017

Ok, can we chat about The Crown? Halfway through season 2 and I cannot. Stop. Watching. I was way late on this one. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) December 10, 2017

Hey Santa… Hint hint A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on Dec 5, 2017 at 10:02pm PST

Chatting with Magic. A post shared by Toby Keith (@officialtobykeith) on Dec 7, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

Delta & Cher have a very important announcement….new @muttnation toys are here!

All of my proceeds from the line benefit @muttnation foundation and help dogs in need. #musicandmutts #theytakeaftertheirmama Shop here: https://t.co/bZ762xb0ji pic.twitter.com/BWolZDykJS — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) December 7, 2017

I have a bad ass band. I’m proud to call these guys brothers. It’s been a hell of a year. Thanks y’all. A post shared by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial) on Dec 9, 2017 at 12:40pm PST

Not sure of how these ridiculous rumors start, but I’m hearing that I bought an apartment for Nic in NYC? TOTAL BS. Where does this stuff come from?!!! – KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) December 9, 2017

It has been such a fantastic year and as the holiday season is approaching, I want to give you guys some special gifts as a thank you for all your support… before Jett eats them all Take a look at the link in my bio! #12DaysOfShania A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) on Dec 5, 2017 at 1:04pm PST