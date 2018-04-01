Miranda Lambert’s Boyfriend Has a Girlfriend

I wish I could tell you that Anderson East and his girlfriend came up with his “Girlfriend,” but it’s just not the case.

East’s latest song off his Encore album came out of a writing session East had with Aaron Raitiere, Avicii and his producer Dave Cobb. But even though there are no Miranda Lambert writing credits on this tune, the Southern soul album does feature some of country’s finest songwriters like Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton, Natalie Hemby, Adam Hood and has a cover of Willie Nelson‘s “Somebody Pick Up My Pieces.” It was recorded at Nashville’s historic RCA A Studio.

East will be hitting the road next week (Jan. 11) for a string of U.S. dates through mid-May, with a brief international break when he takes his show across the pond for a handful of stops in the U.K., Germany and Sweden.