Luke Bryan Extends What Makes You Country Tour

Luke Bryan has added 19 new shows to his What Makes You Country Tour.

The new dates are scheduled around his side gig judging American Idol, which returns to ABC on March 11.

The CMA’s new artist of the year Jon Pardi will join Bryan for all concerts in June through the end of the year. Morgan Wallen is set to perform on shows in June-August, while Carly Pearce will appear on select September concerts. Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday (Jan. 26) through Live Nation’s Country Megaticket.

The first leg of the What Makes You Country tour with the Cadillac Three and Kip Moore was announced in October. The tour launches Feb. 16 in Springfield, Mo.

Here are the newly added dates for Bryan’s What Makes You Country Tour:

March 9: Lafayette, LA**

March 10: New Orleans, LA**

April 6: Albuquerque, NM*

June 14: Charleston, WV

June 21: West Palm Beach, FL

June 22: Jacksonville, FL

June 28: Raleigh, NC

June 29: Charlotte, NC

Aug. 2: Omaha, NE

Aug. 17: Syracuse, NY

Aug. 18: Bristow, VA

Aug. 19: Saratoga Springs, NY

Aug. 24: Indianapolis, IN

Aug. 26: Kansas City, MO

Sept. 8: Dallas, TX

Sept. 13: Rapid City, SD**

Sept. 14: Billings, MT**

Sept. 20: Boise, ID**

Sept. 21: Salt Lake City, UT**

Jon Pardi is special guest on all second leg tour dates except*

Morgan Wallen opens June-August shows

Carly Pearce opens **

Dallas opener tbd