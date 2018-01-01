Why Lauren Alaina’s “Three” Was the One

There is no denying that Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium is a special place. For country fans, for country artists, and in Lauren Alaina‘s case, for American Idol hopefuls.

“One of the biggest (Country Radio Seminar) moments for me was last year at Universal’s Ryman Auditorium show,” Alaina told industry publication Country Aircheck. “I got to play ‘Three,’ a song I wrote about the last six years of trying to get on the radio.”

Alaina wrote “Three” with Seth Ennis and Jordan Reynolds, and it’s on her last album Road Less Traveled. But it sounds like the time in 2017 when she performed it at the Ryman wasn’t the only time that the mother church of country music was good to her.

“The Ryman is where everything started for me. I auditioned for American Idol on that stage,” she said of her first shot at getting in front of the judges when she sang Faith Hill’s 2005 “Like We Never Loved At All,” and with Steven Tyler, a little bit of his 1998 Aerosmith hit “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.”

So Alaina said it was a full-circle moment when she took that stage again to sing “Three.” “I got a standing ovation,” she said. “It took my breath away.”