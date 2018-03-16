The Downtown Farmer: Squash Tots & Cheese Sauce

</noscript> </div>

Total: 4 hours 15 minutes

Prep: 4 hours

Cook: 15 min

Yield: 3 dozen, 1 inch squash tots with sauce

Ingredients

Squash Tots:

2 pounds butternut squash or spaghetti squash

1 cup of all-purpose flour

2 eggs

2 cups breadcrumbs, or puffed rice ( for filling )

3 cups breadcrumbs, or puffed rice ( for breading )

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

Cheese Sauce:

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons butter or oil

1 can of dark beer (12 ounces) or equal parts chicken stock

1 pound of grated cheese such as sharp cheddar

2 cups heavy whipping cream

rosemary sprig

1 bunch scallions (optional)

4 ounces store-bought hot sauce (optional)

For frying:

6 cups vegetable oil preheated to 350 – 375 degrees Fahrenheit

Directions

For the Squash Tots:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cut the squash in half, remove and discard seeds.

Place your cut squash face down on a baking sheet and roast squash for 30 minutes or until tender.

After squash is roasted and tender, pull out of oven on roasting tray and let cool for 20 minutes.

With a spoon, remove the edible flesh from the skin and place it in a mixing bowl.

Discard the inedible skin.

Add the flour, eggs, salt, pepper and breadcrumbs to the squash and mix until combined.

Take a piece of plastic wrap and form a large cylinder shape with the squash mixture.

Let your mix freeze for at least 3 hours or until it is nice and firm.

Once firm, cut the squash cylinder into one-inch pieces and roll them in a clean bowl with the bread crumbs until all sides are covered thoroughly.

Set aside.

In a medium-sized saucepan, heat 6 cups of vegetable oil to 350 – 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

The oil should be at least 2 inches deep to fry the squash tots properly.

Carefully drop the squash tots once they have been breaded down into the hot oil.

Don’t overcrowd the squash tots in the hot oil, instead add only 8-10 pieces at a time.

The squash tots will start to float and dance at the surface of the oil once they are done cooking.

Carefully remove them from the oil with the slotted spoon and place them on a plate with a paper or kitchen towel.

Let them cool while you whip up the cheese sauce.

To Make the Cheese Sauce:

In a saucepan, bring the oil and flour together with a wooden spoon on low heat.

Slowly add the milk and beer on low heat and whisk until combined and thick.

Add a sprig of fresh rosemary with the shredded cheese.

Store often on low heat until thick and creamy.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve on top of the hot squash tots.

Optionally top with fresh cut scallions and hot sauce.

Remove rosemary from cheese sauce and enjoy.