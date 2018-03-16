PHOTOS: Lucked Out at Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion

For the last seven years, the only way to see Willie Nelson’s private Luck Ranch in Spicewood, Texas is to score a pass to his Luck Reunion.
One-part family gathering and one-part music festival, Luck Reunion is the only time out of the year when Nelson opens his property to thousands of music lovers for a day of live concerts with good people, good eats and good vibes. The day-long event is held annually during Austin’s South By Southwest conference on the portion of the property that was originally the movie set for his 1986 movie Red Headed Stranger.
The 2018 event was sold-out and hosted 3,000 fans, crew and 35 acts representing all genres who were all very lucky to be there.