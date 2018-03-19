Remembering Hazel Smith: CMT Columnist Through the Years

The country music community is mourning the loss of Nashville music insider, Hazel Smith. The Music Row journalist, cookbook author and talent manager died on Sunday (March 18) at her home in Madison, Tenn. She was 83.
As a columnist for CMT.com and the host of CMT’s Southern Fried Flicks, Smith was known for getting up close and personal in her “Hot Dish” interviews with several stars including Wynonna Judd, Justin Moore, Brad Paisley, Chris Young and many more. Her impact on the community is indelible, having mentored many rising music business professionals throughout her career.
