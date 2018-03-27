Scotty McCreery and Luke Bryan Dominate This Week’s Album, Singles Charts

</noscript> </div>

Three other albums debut this week — Adam Calhoun’s AmerAcal (No. 13), the various artist collection Now That’s What I Call Country Songs of Inspiration (No. 42) and the Oak Ridge Boys’ 17th Avenue Revival (No. 44). The Eagles’ Hotel California rebounds at No. 30.

There are two new songs charting — Keith Urban’s “Coming Home,” featuring Julia Michaels (No. 23) and Old Dominion’s “Hotel Key” (No. 54).

Michael Tyler’s “Hey Mama” is back in action at No. 60. Trailing directly behind McCreery’s Seasons Change in the Top 5 albums array are Kane Brown’s Kane Brown (last week’s No. 1), Chris Stapleton’s Traveller, Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes and Bryan’s What Makes You Country.

Rounding out the Top 5 songs, also in descending order, are Devin Dawson’s “All on Me,” Rhett’s “Marry Me,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant to Be” and Jordan Davis’ “Singles You Up.”

Stapleton’s “Broken Halos,” last week’s No. 1, has fluttered to No. 7.

Any bets on which of this week’s chart artists are destined for Hall of Famedom?