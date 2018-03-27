Scotty McCreery and Luke Bryan Dominate This Week’s Album, Singles Charts

So how about being No. 1 forever?
That’s the enviable lot of Ricky Skaggs and the late Dottie West and master fiddler Johnny Gimble, who’ve just been announced as the newest inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
But that road to musical immortality starts here in the weekly charts. And this week, we have a new No. 1 album — Scotty McCreery’s Seasons Change — and a fresh chart-topping song, Luke Bryan’s “Most People Are Good.” That song, which is Bryan’s 19th Billboard No. 1 single, rose to the peak in only 14 weeks. Seasons Change is McCreery’s third summit-reaching collection.
