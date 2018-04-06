Kid Rock Details Red Blooded Rock ‘n’ Roll Redneck Extravaganza

Self-proclaimed American badass Kid Rock has come up with arguably his most badass tour to date.
Brantley Gilbert, Wheeler Walker, Jr. and A Thousand Horses have signed on to join Rock for his Red Blooded Rock ‘n’ Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour, launching Aug. 3 in Bangor, Maine.
The new tour is in support of Rock’s latest album, Sweet Southern Sugar, which is his first collection recorded in Nashville. Tickets go on sale April 13 through Live Nation. His rising current single, “American Rock ‘n’ Roll” (co-written with hit-makers Joey Hyde, Aaron Eshius and Neil Medley), is No. 55 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.