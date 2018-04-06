Kid Rock Details Red Blooded Rock ‘n’ Roll Redneck Extravaganza

New Tour With Brantley Gilbert, Wheeler Walker, Jr. and A Thousand Horses Launches Aug. 3

Self-proclaimed American badass Kid Rock has come up with arguably his most badass tour to date.

Brantley Gilbert, Wheeler Walker, Jr. and A Thousand Horses have signed on to join Rock for his Red Blooded Rock ‘n’ Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour, launching Aug. 3 in Bangor, Maine.

The new tour is in support of Rock’s latest album, Sweet Southern Sugar, which is his first collection recorded in Nashville. Tickets go on sale April 13 through Live Nation. His rising current single, “American Rock ‘n’ Roll” (co-written with hit-makers Joey Hyde, Aaron Eshius and Neil Medley), is No. 55 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.



Rock is in New Orleans Friday (April 6) for his induction into WWE Hall of Fame’s Celebrity Wing as a member of the Class of 2018. WrestleMania 34 is set for Sunday (April 8) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Here is a complete list of the Red Blooded Rock ‘n’ Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour dates: Aug. 3: Bangor, Maine*+^

Aug. 4: Gilford, N.H.*+^

Aug. 18: Auburn, Wash.*

Aug. 22: Mountain View, Calif.

Aug. 24: Wheatland, Calif.

Aug. 25: San Bernardino, Calif. Sept. 1: Raleigh, N.C.

Sept. 7: St. Louis, Mo.

Sept. 14: Syracuse, N.Y.

Sept. 15: N.Y.

Sept. 21: Indianapolis, Ind.

Sept. 22: Chicago, Ill.

Sept. 29: Boston, Mass. Oct. 12: Tampa, Fla.

Oct. 13: West Palm Beach, Fla. *Brantley Gilbert not performing

+Wheeler Walker Jr. not performing

