ACM Awards: Backstage and Upfront with Midland

Defending Authenticity and Bashing Click Bait
by 39m ago

Winning any ACM Award can be incredibly validating. It means the music you’re making means something to the genre. And for Midland, winning new vocal duo or group this year, it means even more.

The trio came backstage during the ACM Awards on Sunday night (April 15) to talk about loving the love and ignoring the hate.

“We’ve been running a million miles an hour for the last four years. It’s surreal and hard to process where we started and where we’ve come to,” said the band’s Mark Wystrach.

