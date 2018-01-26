Pope Covers Justin Timberlake Live with Maren Morris, Lindsay Ell, Kalie Shorr and More

Cassadee Pope Gets A Little Help From Her Friends

What’s the one thing that could make a flawless show even more perfect for Cassadee Pope? Well, having her girls up there singing with her, of course.

On Tuesday night (April 24), when Pope previewed new music live in Nashville, she called on her squad to join her onstage in a show of their mutual love for one another and all things Justin Timberlake.

Natalie Stovall, Mickey Guyton, Lindsay Ell, Kalie Shorr, Hannah Grey Ellis, Maggie Rose, Kelleigh Bannen and Maren Morris were a few of Pope’s girlfriends on-hand supporting their gal from the audience before hopping up for a closing jam of Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling.”

These women truly are each other’s biggest cheerleaders as they navigate the waters of Music Row and life. No competition between these artists; only sisterhood.

They send each other birthday wishes.

They go out and celebrate everyone’s victories.

They go to concerts together, and hashtag the whole thing to support their RaeLynn’s new single “Queens Don’t.”

And they’re not afraid to get together and just be silly (and fabulous).

Chris Young also made a special appearance to support Pope and perform their No. 1 duet “Think Of You.”