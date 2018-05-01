Music

10 Favorite Tim McGraw Performances

Three-Time Grammy Winner Turns 51 May 1
by 9h ago

It’s hard to imagine modern country music without the sound of Tim McGraw.

Born Samuel Timothy McGraw on May 1, 1967 in Delhi, La., as the son of Elizabeth Ann D’Agostino and former Major League Baseball pitcher, Tug McGraw, the three-time Grammy winner has been entertaining audiences around the world since the launch of his self-titled debut in 1993.

His 29 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s country airplay chart include fan favorites “Where the Green Grass Grows,” “Just to See You Smile” and the Faith Hill duet “It’s Your Love.”

Outside of music, he’s acted in several films including Friday Night Lights, Country Strong, Flicka and the Oscar-nominated, The Blind Side. Mattel once came out with a limited-edition Barbie line of McGraw and Faith Hill dolls. Wal-Mart once sold a line of Tim McGraw’s Spicy Jalapeño Fritos.

Primarily, he’s been everywhere since the beginning.

So what does one get McGraw (a man who can seemingly have it all) for his 51st birthday?

Guess a social media smooch from wife Hill will have to do for now.

Enjoy a list of our favorite McGraw hits:

  1. ”Don’t Take the Girl”

    Embedded from www.youtube.com.

    Songwriters: Larry Johnson and Craig Martin

  2. ”It’s Your Love” with Faith Hill

    Embedded from www.youtube.com.

    Songwriter: Stephony Smith

  3. ”I Like It, I Love It”

    Embedded from www.youtube.com.

    Songwriters: Jeb Stuart Anderson, Steve Dukes, Mark Hall and McGraw

  4. ”Something Like That”

    Embedded from www.youtube.com.

    Songwriters: Rick Ferrell and Keith Follesé

  5. ”Shes My Kind of Rain”

    Embedded from www.youtube.com.

    Songwriters:Tommy Lee James and Robin Lerner

  6. ”Like We Never Loved At All”

    Embedded from www.youtube.com.

    Songwriters: Vicky McGehee, John Rich and Scot Sax

  7. ”Real Good Man”

    Embedded from www.youtube.com.

    Songwriters: Rivers Rutherford and George Teren

  8. ”Live Like You Were Dying”

    Embedded from www.youtube.com.

    Songwriters: Tim Nichols and Craig Wiseman

  9. ”Highway Don’t Care”

    Embedded from www.youtube.com.

    Songwriters: Mark Irwin, Josh Kear, Brad Warren and Brett Warren

  10. ”Humble And Kind”

    Embedded from www.youtube.com.

    Songwriter: Lori McKenna