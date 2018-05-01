10 Favorite Tim McGraw Performances

It’s hard to imagine modern country music without the sound of Tim McGraw.

Born Samuel Timothy McGraw on May 1, 1967 in Delhi, La., as the son of Elizabeth Ann D’Agostino and former Major League Baseball pitcher, Tug McGraw, the three-time Grammy winner has been entertaining audiences around the world since the launch of his self-titled debut in 1993.

His 29 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s country airplay chart include fan favorites “Where the Green Grass Grows,” “Just to See You Smile” and the Faith Hill duet “It’s Your Love.”

Outside of music, he’s acted in several films including Friday Night Lights, Country Strong, Flicka and the Oscar-nominated, The Blind Side. Mattel once came out with a limited-edition Barbie line of McGraw and Faith Hill dolls. Wal-Mart once sold a line of Tim McGraw’s Spicy Jalapeño Fritos.

Primarily, he’s been everywhere since the beginning.

So what does one get McGraw (a man who can seemingly have it all) for his 51st birthday?

Happy Birthday to my one and only❤️❤️❤️ You give good smooch face

I love you! pic.twitter.com/InGevg7IZH — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) May 1, 2018

Guess a social media smooch from wife Hill will have to do for now.

Enjoy a list of our favorite McGraw hits: