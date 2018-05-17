Music

Let’s Add Lyrics to Luke Bryan’s Song

Nine Observations That Prove "Most People Are Good"
by 9h ago

I am an eternal optimist. If someone could see a glass as half full, and do it through rose-colored glasses, that would be me.

And ever since James Shaw Jr., 29, proved to the world that not all heroes wear capes — when he took on a gunman at a Waffle House outside of Nashville, pulled the assault rifle from his hands and saved God knows how many lives — I have been keeping track of my observations that prove how true Luke Bryan’s “Most People Are Good” really is. It’s like a personal diary of good vibes.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.