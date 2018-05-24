Scotty McCreery Celebrates First No. 1 “Five More Minutes”

Family, friends and business associates crowded the reception hall of the Country Music Assn. in Nashville Wednesday afternoon (May 23) to help Scotty McCreery celebrate his first No. 1 single, “Five More Minutes.” In 2011, McCreery became the tenth season winner of American Idol.
Being honored as well were Monty Criswell and Frank Rogers, who co-wrote the winning song with McCreery. The event was jointly sponsored by BMI, the performance rights organization to which McCreery and Criswell belong, and ASCAP, Rogers’ PRO home.
Inspired by McCreery’s maternal grandfather, “Five More Minutes” is the singer’s seventh single and the third to reach the Top 10 in Billboard.Among the guests who came to wish McCreery well was Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Layng Martine.