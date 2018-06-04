Nashville Stars, Olympian Lindsey Vonn, Johnny Knoxville Are Presenters at 2018 CMT Music Awards

The 2018 CMT Music Awards has assembled an a-list cast of celebrity presenters. Little Big Town hosts Wednesday’s (June 6) event live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at 8 p.m. ET.

Representing the artist community are Lauren Alaina, Leon Bridges, Luke Combs, RaeLynn, Rascal Flatts, Sugarland and Backstreet Boys.

CMT stars Cody Alan, Katie Cook and Nashville’s Kaitlin Doubleday and Lennon and Maisy Stella will also present awards.

iHeartRadio’s Bobby Bones, NHRA drag racer Courtney Force, Mudbound and Country Strong actor Garrett Hedlund, the Today show’s Hoda Kotb, Action Point’s Johnny Knoxville, The Joel McHale Show’s Joel McHale, This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz, P.K. Subban from the Nashville Predators and Olympian Lindsey Vonn round out the night’s cast of celebrity presenters.

Carrie Underwood is the record-holder for the most CMT Music Award wins with 17 trophies. Underwood, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line lead the nominees with four nominations each.

Voting to determine the winners in each category for the CMT Music Awards closes at the end of the day Monday (June 4) at CMT.com. On the morning of the show, Blake Shelton and Hoda Kotb will announce the five finalists for video of the year live on Today from Shelton’s Ole Red bar in Nashville.

And for those who want to be there on Wednesday, tickets and a limited number of VIP experiences are available through Ticketmaster and CID, respectively.

Luke Combs and Texas soul singer Leon Bridges will film the next CMT Crossroads live in downtown Nashville on the night before the 2018 CMT Music Awards. Fans are invited to attend the Crossroads concert, which kicks off Tuesday (June 5) at 8:30 p.m. CT on the corner of 5th and Demonbreun. Arrive early to secure a good spot because the event is standing room only, first-come, first-served. The concert special premieres June 28 at 10 p.m. ET.

Join the conversation by following @CMT on Twitter and Instagram, using the hashtag #CMTawards and liking the CMT Music Awards on Facebook.