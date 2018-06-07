CMTawards: Kelly Clarkson Brings the Soul to “American Woman”

The Grammy Winner Slays her Cover of the Guess Who classic

Let the choir sing “Hallelujah” and all the praises for Kelly Clarkson’s cover of the Guess Who’s “American Woman.”

We were already excited upon hearing the Grammy winner would be performing the tune on the 2018 CMT Music Awards, and then after we saw that performance, we could no longer contain any excitement whatsoever. Her powerhouse vocals cut through the crowd at Bridgestone Arena, while that gospel choir brought even more chill bumps.

Clarkson recorded her cover of the rock classic to promote the new series of the same name starring Alicia Silverstone and Mena Suvari set to premiere on the Paramount Network tonight (June 7th).

What CAN'T Clarkson do? From rock to pop to soul and country, Clarkson is the ultimate chameleon, dominating every genre she touches, all while maintaining a sense of authenticity that makes her as remarkable a woman as she is a singer. And just look at the black leather fringe… Kelly and her hubby Brandon Blackstock looked every bit the glamorous couple on what was certainly one heck of a date night for these parents.




