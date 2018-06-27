PHOTOS: Little Big Town Previews Power of Four

Early on Wednesday morning (June 27), Little Big Town tweeted, “Last night was completely overwhelming. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for this incredible tribute.”

That incredible tribute is the Little Big Town: The Power of Four exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, which officially opens Friday (June 29).

Tuesday’s (June 26) media preview featured a sit-down interview with the band’s Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook at the CMA Theater. One of the highlights in the exhibit is Fairchild’s wedding dress — a BCBG Max Azria linen sundress with crochet detail — from the day she married bandmate Westbrook in 2006.

“Having an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is something we would never have thought to dream of for ourselves. It is beyond a dream come true,” Fairchild said in a press release. “We are honored to be a part of country music, and are so thankful to all our fans, the music community here in Nashville and the museum for this privilege.”

The exhibit runs through June 2019 and also features the neon signs the band used on the cover of their 2014 Pain Killer album, the instruments from the underwater scenes in the accompanying music video for “Pain Killer,” the color-bombed clothes the band wore for their “Day Drinking” performance at the 2014 CMT Music Awards, Fairchild’s high school cheerleading uniform, Schlapman’s recital costume and more.

Enjoy scenes from Tuesday’s preview:

