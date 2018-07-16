Deana Carter and Jim McPhail Share Wedding Portraits

Newlyweds Deana Carter and Jim McPhail are all smiles in the official wedding portraits from their July 6 nuptials.

The happy couple tied the knot during a private ceremony at the Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach, Fla., and announced the union on Monday (July 16). Carter’s sister-in-law, Jessica Carter, was the officiant, and her brother, Jeff Carter, gave her away.

Carter is a four-time Grammy nominee whose 1996 multi-platinum album Did I Shave My Legs for This yielded the behemoth, “Strawberry Wine.” In 1997, she and George Strait led winners at the CMA Awards, taking home five awards each. In 2004, CMT ranked “Strawberry Wine” No. 29 among country music’s “100 Greatest Love Songs.”

Carter continues to tour, produce music by others and has acted in several TV and film productions. Her filmography includes roles in The Badge, Painted Horses and Running from My Roots. She also co-wrote the Grammy-nominated Kenny Chesney hit, “You and Tequila,” with Matraca Berg.



The newlyweds will split time between their homes in Los Angeles, Calif. and Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.




