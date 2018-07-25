Ricky Skaggs, Paul Williams, Tom T. and Dixie Hall Tapped for Bluegrass Hall of Fame

Ricky Skaggs, Paul Williams and Tom T. and Dixie Hall are the 2018 inductees into the International Bluegrass Music Association Hall of Fame it was announced Wednesday (July 25) at a press conference in Nashville.

Their formal induction will take place Sept. 27 during the International Bluegrass Music Awards show in Raleigh, N.C. This is turning out to be a triumphant year for Skaggs, who will also be welcomed into the Country Music Hall of Fame this fall.

Announced as well were nominees for individual excellence awards, with Becky Buller and Molly Tuttle leading the pack with six nods each.

Others in the running for multiple distinctions are Special Consensus, the Del McCoury Band and the Travelin’ McCourys, Rhonda Vincent, the Earls of Leicester, Balsam Range and Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver.

Here are this year’s categories and nominees:

Entertainer of the Year: Balsam Range, Del McCoury Band, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, the Earls of Leicester, Gibson Brothers.

Vocal Group: Balsam Range, Flatt Lonesome, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Gibson Brothers, I’m With Her.

Instrumental Group: Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Sam Bush Band, the Travelin’ McCourys, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Punch Brothers.

Emerging Artist: Mile Twelve, Molly Tuttle, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Billy Strings, Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, Sister Sadie.

Song: “Calamity Jane,” Becky Buller (artist), Becky Buller/Tim Stafford (writers); “If I’d Have Wrote That Song,” Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers (artist), Larry Cordle/Larry Shell/James Silvers (writers); “Swept Away,” Missy Raines (artist), Laurie Lewis (writer); “Way Down the River Road,”Special Consensus (artist), John Hartford (writer); “You Didn’t Call My Name,” Molly Tuttle (artist and writer).

Album: Life Is a Story, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (artist), Doyle Lawson (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label); Mayhayley’s House, Lonesome River Band (artist), Lonesome River Band (producers), Mountain Home Music Company (label); Rise, Molly Tuttle (artist), Kai Welch (producer), Compass Records (label); Rivers & Roads, Special Consensus (artist), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label); The Story We Tell, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers (artist), Joe Mullins (producer), Rebel Records (label).

Gospel Recorded Performance: “I’m Going Under,” Darin & Brooke Aldridge (artist), Karen Taylor-Good/Bill Whyte (writers), Mountain Home Music Company (label); “Little Girl,” Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (artist), Harley Lee Allen (writer), Life Is a Story (album), Doyle Lawson (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label); “Speakin’ to That Mountain,” Becky Buller (artist), Becky Buller/Jeff Hyde (writers), Crepe Paper Heart (album), Stephen Mougin (producer), Dark Shadow Recording (label); “Travelin’ Shoes,” Special Consensus (artist), traditional arranged by Special Consensus (writer), Rivers & Roads (album), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label); “When God’s in It ,” Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers (artist), Ronnie Bowman/Jerry Salley (writers), The Story We Tell (album), Joe Mullins (producer), Rebel Records (label).

Instrumental Recorded Performance: “Lynchburg Chicken Run,” the Grascals (artist), Danny Roberts/Adam Haynes (writers), Before Breakfast (album), The Grascals (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label); “Sally in the Garden”/”Big Country”/”Molly Put the Kettle On,” Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn (artists), “Sally in the Garden” and “Molly Put the Kettle On,” traditional, arranged by Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn, “Big Country,” Bela Fleck (writer), Echo in the Valley (album), Bela Fleck (producer), Rounder Records (label); Also, “Sirens,” Infamous Stringdusters (artist), Infamous Stringdusters (writers), Laws of Gravity (album), Infamous Stringdusters, Billy Hume (producers), Compass Records (label); “Squirrel Hunters,” Special Consensus with John Hartford, Rachel Baiman & Christian Sedelmyer (10 String Symphony), & Alison Brown (artists), traditional, arranged by Alison Brown/Special Consensus (writers), Rivers & Roads (album), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label); And “Wickwire,” Mile Twelve (artist), Mile Twelve (writers), Onwards (album), Stephen Mougin (producer), Delores the Taurus Records (label).

Recorded Event: “Calamity Jane,” Becky Buller with Rhonda Vincent (artists), Crepe Paper Heart (album), Stephen Mougin (producer), Dark Shadow Recording (label); “I’ll Just Go Away,” Dale Ann Bradley and Vince Gill (artists), Dale Ann Bradley (album), Dale Ann Bradley (producer), Pinecastle Records (label); “The Rebel and the Rose,” Becky Buller with Sam Bush (artists), Crepe Paper Heart (album), Stephen Mougin (producer), Dark Shadow Recording (label); Also, “She Took the Tennessee River,” Special Consensus with Bobby Osborne (artists), Rivers & Roads (album), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label); “Swept Away,” Missy Raines with Alison Brown, Becky Buller, Sierra Hull, and Molly Tuttle (artists), single release, Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label).

Male Vocalist: Shawn Camp, Buddy Melton, Del McCoury, Russell Moore, Tim O’Brien.

Female Vocalist: Brooke Aldridge, Dale Ann Bradley, Becky Buller, Molly Tuttle, Rhonda Vincent.

Banjo Player: Kristin Scott Benson, Gina Clowes, Ned Luberecki, Noam Pikelny, Sammy Shelor.

Bass Player: Barry Bales, Mike Bub, Missy Raines, Mark Schatz, Tim Surrett.

Fiddle Player: Hunter Berry, Becky Buller, Jason Carter, Michael Cleveland, Stuart Duncan.

Dobro Player: Jerry Douglas, Andy Hall, Rob Ickes, Phil Leadbetter, Justin Moses.

Guitar Player: Kenny Smith, Billy Strings, Bryan Sutton, Molly Tuttle, Josh Williams.

Mandolin Player: Sam Bush, Jesse Brock, Sierra Hull, Ronnie McCoury, Frank Solivan.