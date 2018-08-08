Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty 360 Tour Will Hit 55 Cities

Granted, the world has to wait nine more months for Carrie Underwood’s tour to begin. But then once she starts, she’ll be on the road for six solid months, in case you wanted to see her show more than once (We know that sometimes, once just isn’t enough.).

She announced the Cry Pretty 360 tour via social media on Wednesday morning (Aug. 8) and also shared that the reason she wasn’t starting the tour until May is because she’s pregnant.

“We had so much fun in the round on the last tour because I got to be closer to you guys and got to see your beautiful faces and interact with you guys, so I’m so excited to be doing another brand new 360 degree show,” Underwood said. “And of course, we would have nothing less than an amazing lineup.

“We are bringing along friends Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, and it’s gonna be absolutely amazing. You guys are just gonna fall in love with them as much as I have, if not even more so.”

The tour will start on May 1, 2019 in Greensboro, N.C. and will wrap on Oct. 31, 2019 in Detroit after hitting almost every major city in America and Canada. Tickets go on sale Aug. 17 with a presale beginning Aug. 13 through Underwood’s website.

Underwood has arranged for a donation of $1 from each ticket sold for The Cry Pretty Tour 360 to benefit Danita’s Children, which supports children in need in Haiti.

Underwood’s next performances include appearances at the Grand Ole Opry, the iHeart Music Festival in Las Vegas, as well as the UK’s The Long Road Festival and Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park, Tuckerville in The Netherlands and Deni Ute Muster in Australia.

Here is the complete list of dates for Underwood’s Cry Pretty 360 Tour:

May 1: Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

May 3: Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC

May 4: N. Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena

May 6: San Antonio,TX AT&T Center

May 9: Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 11: Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 12: Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

May 14: Sacramento, CA Golden1 Center

May 16: Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

May 18: Bakersfield, CA Rabobank Arena

May 21: Portland, OR MODA Center at Rose Garden

May 22: Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

May 24: Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

May 25: Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

May 28: Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

May 31: Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

June 2: Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place

June 9: Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

June 10: Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

June 13: Hershey, PA GIANT Center

June 15: Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena

June 16: Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

June 18: St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

June 20: Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

June 21: Minneapolis, MN Target Center

June 23: Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sept. 10: San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center

Sept. 12: Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

Sept. 14: Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

Sept. 16: Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Sept. 18: Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

Sept. 19: Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Sept. 21: Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sept. 22: Lafayette, LA Cajundome

Sept. 24: Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Sept. 25: Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

Sept. 27: Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 29: Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

Sept. 30: Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Oct 2: New York City, NY Madison Square Garden

Oct 4: Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena

Oct 5: Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Oct 10: Boston, MA TD Garden

Oct 12: Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Oct 13: Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Oct 16: Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

Oct 17: Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Oct 19: Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

Oct 20: Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Oct 23: Memphis, TN FedExForum

Oct 24: Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Oct 26: Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

Oct 27: Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Oct 29: Chicago, IL United Center

Oct 31: Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

*Tickets on sale Friday, Aug 24th in Wichita, Kansas City and Sioux Falls