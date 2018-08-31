Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed

Dierks Bentley pretty much owned last weekend. He was posting a steady stream of pictures, videos and backstage shenanigans from his inaugural Seven Peaks Festival out in Colorado. But elsewhere on social media, other things were going down over the long Labor Day weekend.

Miranda Lambert got hooked on Mac and Cheese, Tim McGraw took in some Friday night lights, Luke Bryan took his sons out for doves, Jason Aldean put his college football-watching uniform on, Kane Brown and Luke Combs were ready for it as well, Shania Twain got some puppy (birthday) love, Jake Owen shared some legal news from his hometown, Brittany Aldean had a dog-bed dilemma, Cole Swindell had some bittersweet memories, Kelsea Ballerini was spotted wearing her husband’s merch, Ryan Hurd was boat-shamed, and Carrie Underwood encouraged everyone to be more inspired and hopeful (and also less sad and mad).

Dove hunting weekend. A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Sep 2, 2018 at 7:39pm PDT

COLLEGE FOOTBALL IS BACK!!!! LETS GO DAWGS — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) September 1, 2018

Such a long travel day but it’s ok because it’s like Christmas Eve. When I wake up in the morning it will be College Gameday. Also we made it to Alaska safe so there’s that. Alaska State Fair tomorrow night! — Luke Combs (@lukecombs) September 1, 2018

Gotta love waking up to news about my home area… If that ain’t country…. pic.twitter.com/CsiiU5nvJP — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) September 1, 2018

Wow.. I remember that exact moment last night. It’s hard for me to look back sometimes during that song but I had to. Crazy it’s already been 5 years. Hope y’all have a safe holiday weekend. https://t.co/bJB8Y9pLfn — Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) September 2, 2018

Only real friends will shame you into going on the boat. ⛵️ — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) September 2, 2018