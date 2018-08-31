Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Music

Dierks Bentley pretty much owned last weekend. He was posting a steady stream of pictures, videos and backstage shenanigans from his inaugural Seven Peaks Festival out in Colorado. But elsewhere on social media, other things were going down over the long Labor Day weekend.

Miranda Lambert got hooked on Mac and Cheese, Tim McGraw took in some Friday night lights, Luke Bryan took his sons out for doves, Jason Aldean put his college football-watching uniform on, Kane Brown and Luke Combs were ready for it as well, Shania Twain got some puppy (birthday) love, Jake Owen shared some legal news from his hometown, Brittany Aldean had a dog-bed dilemma, Cole Swindell had some bittersweet memories, Kelsea Ballerini was spotted wearing her husband’s merch, Ryan Hurd was boat-shamed, and Carrie Underwood encouraged everyone to be more inspired and hopeful (and also less sad and mad).

Dove hunting weekend.

Was away from home on my birthday and my beloved dogs were thinking of me.

