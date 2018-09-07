Shawn Mendes and Zac Brown Band Tapped for CMT Crossroads

Zac Brown Band hits will get a Shawn Mendes spin, and Mendes songs will get the Zac Brown Band edge when the two collaborate on the next CMT Crossroads.

The concert tapes live in Franklin, Tenn. next week, and the hour-long special premieres Oct. 24 at 10 p.m. ET. The two announced the pairing via social media on Friday (Sept. 7).

“I’m so excited to head to Nashville to play with Zac and the band on Crossroads,” Mendes says in a release. “It’s going to be a blast.”

“Shawn is an incredibly talented artist, and it’s been exciting to watch his career rise over the past few years,” Brown adds. “We’ve had fun collaborating together, this Crossroads will be very special with huge vocals and musicality. It will be unexpected and something that both sets of fans will enjoy.”

Shawn has completed two sold-out world tours with over one million tickets sold, selling out legendary arenas including New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Toronto’s Air Canada Centre and London’s O2 Arena in minutes. Shawn Mendes: The Tour launches in March 2019, with over 60 dates currently announced across Europe, North America and Australia, with more to be announced soon.

Zac Brown Band is a three-time Grammy-winning band that has sold more than 30 million singles, nine million albums and has achieved 15 No. 1 radio singles. The group has headlined eight North American Tours and currently holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at Boston’s iconic Fenway Park. Since its debut, Zac Brown Band has developed a reputation with critics and fans alike as one of the most dynamic live acts, marked by strong musicianship that defies genre.

CMT Crossroads debuted January 13, 2002 with Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams and has since showcased iconic musical pairings including Alison Krauss and Robert Plant; the Avett Brothers and Randy Travis; Ray Charles and Travis Tritt; Dave Matthews and Emmylou Harris; Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire; Def Leppard and Taylor Swift; Sting and Vince Gill; John Mayer and Keith Urban; Steven Tyler and Carrie Underwood; Stevie Nicks and Lady Antebellum; Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves; Alicia Keys and Maren Morris; Smokey Robinson and Cam; and Meghan Trainor and Brett Eldredge.