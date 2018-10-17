CMTAOTY: First Red-Carpet Arrivals

Watch the Stars Come Out for Artists of the Year

The stars have aligned, literally, and the show is just getting started. But before CMT kicked off the 2018 Artists of the Year honors, we’ve been taking a look at some of the very first celebs to arrive on the red carpet.

As this year’s all-female lineup of honorees — Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Hillary Scott, Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild, and Loretta Lynn –- are making their way into the show, take a look at all the glamour and style happening just outside Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

Here are some of the very first photos from the red carpet, and you can keep watching for more in our exclusive gallery. Let us know which looks you love the most by using the #CMTAOTY on socials.

Sissy Spacek and her daughter Schuyler Fisk Jason Kempin Carrie Underwood Jason Kempin Maddie & Tae Rick Diamond CMT Artists of the Year Honorees John Shearer