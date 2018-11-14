CMA Awards Red Carpet: The Best Dressed Women

There’s only one word to describe the women of country music as they strolled the red carpet of the 52nd Annual CMA Awards and that word is STUNNING. Bold pops of color and classic black and white ruled the carpet tonight, and these stars were lovelier than ever. Here are a few of our favorite moments.

Kacey Musgraves Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic Carrie Underwood John Shearer/WireImage Danielle Bradbery Jason Kempin/Getty Images Kelsea Ballerini Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic Jennifer Nettles John Shearer/WireImage Maren Morris John Shearer/WireImage Hillary Scott Jason Kempin/Getty Images Lauren Alaina Jason Kempin/Getty Images Cassadee Pope Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic Martina McBride John Shearer/WireImage Bebe Rexha John Shearer/WireImage Kellie Pickler John Shearer/WireImage Kimberly Williams-Paisley John Shearer/WireImage Lindsay Ell John Shearer/WireImage Raelynn John Shearer/WireImage

