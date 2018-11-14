Music

CMA Awards Red Carpet: The Best Dressed Women

Bold Colors and Bling Ruled the Night


There’s only one word to describe the women of country music as they strolled the red carpet of the 52nd Annual CMA Awards and that word is STUNNING. Bold pops of color and classic black and white ruled the carpet tonight, and these stars were lovelier than ever. Here are a few of our favorite moments.

  1. Kacey Musgraves

    Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic

  2. Carrie Underwood

    John Shearer/WireImage

  3. Danielle Bradbery

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images

  4. Kelsea Ballerini

    Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic

  5. Jennifer Nettles

    John Shearer/WireImage

  6. Maren Morris

    John Shearer/WireImage

  7. Hillary Scott

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images

  8. Lauren Alaina

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images

  9. Cassadee Pope

    Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic

  10. Martina McBride

    John Shearer/WireImage

  11. Bebe Rexha

    John Shearer/WireImage

  12. Kellie Pickler

    John Shearer/WireImage

  13. Kimberly Williams-Paisley

    John Shearer/WireImage

  14. Lindsay Ell

    John Shearer/WireImage

  15. Raelynn

    John Shearer/WireImage

