Historic Chart Exposes Country Music’s Gender Disparity

CMT’s Leslie Fram, Cody Alan, iHeartRadio’s Bobby Bones and Country Radio Broadcaster’s RJ Curtis Weigh In
by 1h ago

While the leading women in country music and Americana woke up to multiple Grammy nominations on Friday (Dec. 7), the lack of women within the Top 20 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart made history this week.

For the first time since the survey launched in 1990, there are no women listed in the Top 20, and the only female artist closest to breaking the ranking is Carrie Underwood with “Love Wins,” at No. 22.

