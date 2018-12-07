Historic Chart Exposes Country Music’s Gender Disparity

</noscript> </div>

“With Jimmie Allen and Kane Brown both climbing the charts to No. 1 this year,” Alan says, “it’s time to wrap our arms around talented artists for their abilities, and not discard them for their gender, race or simply not ‘fitting in the box.’ I am proud that CMT is leading the charge on our platforms. Our Artists of the Year special was a great example of how to truly embrace the influence of female stars in country music — past, present and future. The women of country add a perspective the music needs.

“On the radio with CMT After MidNite and CMT Radio Live,” Alan adds, “we’re also dedicating air time and effort to waving the flag for females and diversity. By the way, all this is happening not just because the artist is female, but because female artists are making great music.”

Bobby Bones, the host of the nationally syndicated Bobby Bones Show and a recent Dancing With the Stars champion, has an hour-long national radio show, Women of iHeartCountry, featuring music from established female artists and up-and-comers. When CMT.com spoke to Bones at a Musicians On Call benefit in October, he advocated for fair listens of all music.

“For me, I would see so many awesome female artists not even getting a shot,” he said. “And if you get a shot, then, whatever happens, happens. I just saw very underserved artists, and I think everything should have a fair listen. To me, it’s not so much about, ‘Is it a dude? Or is it a woman? Is it a band?’ It’s, ‘How can there be that many people that aren’t getting a fair shake?’”

Bones also said he believes record labels could do a better job in developing rising talent.

“I don’t think there’s anyone that’s actually aiding the women,” he said. “But I think it’s time for people to say, ‘Hey let’s take a look.’ The labels haven’t been developing artists. The labels won’t bring someone on unless they have an exact place for them. But there are 72 dudes who sound exactly the same. But also I think it goes back to what’s been successful in the past. Five, six years ago there was a sound that was successful, so they try to replicate that.”



</noscript> </div>

But country radio isn’t without its bad apples. In a 2015 interview with the country radio trade, Country Aircheck, radio consultant Keith Hill infamously compared country radio to a salad where the lettuce is male artists and the tomatoes are females. In other words, he believed female-led songs should be used sparingly. The danger in publishing comments like Hill’s is even though it’s just one person’s sexist opinion, imbalanced ideas like this are sometimes internalized by people in positions of power who can make decisions that can influence positive change. For example, several radio programmers and music supervisors attended the Live in the Vineyard festival where a 15-year-old Tegan Marie crushed a Saturday morning brunch with a series of originals, including her latest single, “I Know How to Make a Boy Cry.” Her songs, each one just as evocative as the number before, made her the obvious festival standout. But as attendees settled into the bus ride to the next destination, one radio programmer, who just signed a multi-year contract with major radio company that oversees 80 country stations nationwide, was overheard saying, “The only thing about female voices is that they just don’t cut through.” “We all have to play a part — whether you work for a record label, management company, streaming service, radio, etc.,” Fram says. “We have to stop putting a band-aid on this issue. It’s time to be bold and break some rules along the way. The self-fulling prophecy of, ‘Women don’t want to hear women,’ ‘Women don’t stream,’ ‘Women’s voices don’t cut through,’ ‘The songs are just not great,’ ‘Women don’t sell beer,’ has to stop. “Labels are still signing women,” she adds. “Publishing companies are still signing women. Yet there seems to be a big disconnect with people who program music. The fact that there are no females in the Top 20 is criminal [because] the level of talent in this town is beyond astounding. I am hopeful that the gatekeepers will open their ears, go to some shows and watch the fans to truly understand the level of engagement that is happening with fans.” In where to go from here, the overall business has to be the change it wants to see and have patience. As Jason Isbell affirmed with CMT.com in 2017, revolutions in music take time. Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors. Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com



