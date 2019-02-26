Sure Johnny Cash Is Iconic — But He Was Comic As Well

OK! OK! We get it.

He’s the Man in Black. Dweller on Mount Olympus and short-listed for Mount Rushmore. Defender of the incarcerated, the indigenous, the indigent and the indignant. Father to Rosanne and ex-father-in-law to Marty and Rodney. All good. All eminently commendable. In fact, genuflections are in order.

Rosanne Cash, Johnny Cash and Rodney Crowell live in Atlanta in 1982



Rick Diamond/Getty Images

But on this, the late Johnny Cash’s 87th birthday, we prefer to remember his risible side. You know, those times when he became “Chuckles Cash.”

No long-legged guitar pickin’ man stands quite so tall as when he stoops to tickle our fancy.

Jan Olofsson/Redferns

And in these 10 songs, Cash strove mightily to do that: