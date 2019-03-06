Jason Aldean Named ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade

Jason Aldean is the sixth recipient of the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award. Aldean will be recognized at the 54th annual ACM Awards for his outstanding achievement in radio, digital media, sales, streaming, distinguishing events, touring, television and artistic merit. The only other artists to receive this honor are Marty Robbins (1969), Loretta Lynn (1979), Alabama (1988), Garth Brooks (1998) and George Strait (2008).

The award was renamed the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award after Clark’s passing in 2012 in recognition of his many years as the ACM Awards producer and early host.

“This is probably one of the coolest awards I’ve ever been given,” Aldean said. “My heroes are on this list; something I can’t really even wrap my head around being part of. But, man I’m proud to be getting it — it’s for everyone who stuck with us and supported us through the years.”

Aldean is the ACM’s reigning entertainer of the year and a 13-time ACM Award winner. He has sold more than ten million headlining tickets and is one of country music’s most successful acts to sell-out multiple stadiums, including Fenway Park, Wrigley Field, AT&T Stadium, Gillette Stadium and University of Georgia’s Sanford Stadium. He has raised more than $6 million for charities across the country including Susan G. Komen and Macon, Ga.’s Children’s Hospital.

Aldean’s Ride All Night tour launches May 3 with a two-night stand in Uncasville, Conn. He heads to the ACM Awards with two nominations including entertainer and music event of the year for “Drowns the Whiskey” with Miranda Lambert.

Reba McEntire will host the 2019 ACM Awards live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.