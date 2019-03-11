Music

Max Ehrich Brings Out the Songwriter in Amberley Snyder

Talk Co-writing “Ride” for Netflix’s Walk. Ride. Rodeo.
by 4h ago

Competitive barrel racer Amberley Snyder has been inspiring thousands with her testimony of the 2010 car accident that left the rodeo star paraplegic at the age of 19.

At the time, she was driving to the Denver Stock Show and Rodeo when she took a moment to look down at a map. With her eyes diverted, her truck moved into the other lane and headed towards a metal beam. When Snyder overcorrected, the truck slid off the road, and she was ejected from the vehicle because she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Her body’s impact with a fence post broke her back, and she immediately lost feeling in her legs.

Today, the 28-year-old can’t quantify how many times she competes in a year, and when she’s not on her horse, she’s sharing her story with others online and through multiple speaking engagements recalling her journey to recovery. Her story has been transposed into the new Netflix film, Walk. Ride. Rodeo. and served as the principle inspiration behind Max Ehrich’s new song, “Ride.”

Embedded from www.youtube.com.