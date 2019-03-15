Kane Brown Puts The Spotlight on the Next Generation

Kane Brown is taking an opportunity to give back to the next level.

Most of us are familiar with artist meet-and-greets at tour stops: you buy or win a VIP package of some sort and receive the chance to walk through a line to meet and chat briefly with your favorite artist up close and personal, or get a quick photo with them.

It’s beyond thrilling for fans, but Kane Brown has decided to redefine what it means to be “VIP” on his tours.

The singer recently revealed to a concert crowd that he and his camp have thrown out the standard M&G setup in favor of a very special group of kids near and dear to his heart: The Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

“I grew up rough as a child. So what we do, instead of VIP meet-and-greet now, is we give all of our meet-and-greets to the Boys and Girls Club and we let them come out and hang out with us and ask me questions. I share a special bond with these kids,” he says in the video.

And what joy these kids are feeling as they run onstage in front of an arena full of fans, cheering them on and celebrating them. You can see it in their faces.

This is what it’s all about.

Brown is out most of the year with Jason Aldean’s 2019 Ride All Night Tour. He’ll make stops prior at Tortuga Music Festival and Stagecoach.