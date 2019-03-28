How Kree Harrison Landed Chris Stapleton Song

</noscript> </div>

The lyrics show a character who has trouble letting go of a former lover’s sweet, silver-tongued lies, and they stand up on their own if read aloud without music. Leading into the hook, she sings, “Sweet words dripping from your lips like honey / Shining like gold on your silver tongue / Feels like a pocket full of easy money / Believing in a rainy-day sun.”

Premiering exclusively today (March 28) with CMT, the song’s cinematic music video was filmed at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon, Tenn. in a group effort with Slater Goodson and Alex Berger. Definitely, don’t miss the plot twist at the end as the video’s love story unfolds!

“Being able to put these lyrics to a storyline was really what it was about for us,” she said, “And yes, I’ll always love a good plot twist.”