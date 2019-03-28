How Kree Harrison Landed Chris Stapleton Song

After calling Nashville her home for 19 years, Kree Harrison knows the town is crawling with world-class songwriters.
In her latest interview with CMT.com, she said it would be a disservice to her music to not mine the town for new material to record. It was a no-brainer to cut “I Love the Lie,” a Chris Stapleton original that was presented to her through Alyson McAnally, one of Mac McAnally’s daughters. It’s the first release from Harrison’s forthcoming album with producers Jordan Lehning and Skylar Wilson.