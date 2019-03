How Kree Harrison Landed Chris Stapleton Song

After calling Nashville her home for 19 years, Kree Harrison knows the town is crawling with world-class songwriters.

In her latest interview with CMT.com, she said it would be a disservice to her music to not mine the town for new material to record. It was a no-brainer to cut “I Love the Lie,” a Chris Stapleton original that was presented to her through Alyson McAnally, one of Mac McAnally’s daughters. It’s the first release from Harrison’s forthcoming album with producers Jordan Lehning and Skylar Wilson.



“I think it would be a loss if I were like, ‘No, I’m just going to write my whole record,’ because I wouldn’t find stuff like this,” Harrison said. “Alyson sent it to us the day before we went into pre-production, and it was an immediate yes. Obviously, it was a happy medium of me staying true to my traditional country roots, but then it’s also very relevant and relatable to a lot of people.”

The lyrics show a character who has trouble letting go of a former lover’s sweet, silver-tongued lies, and they stand up on their own if read aloud without music. Leading into the hook, she sings, “Sweet words dripping from your lips like honey / Shining like gold on your silver tongue / Feels like a pocket full of easy money / Believing in a rainy-day sun.”

Premiering exclusively today (March 28) with CMT, the song’s cinematic music video was filmed at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon, Tenn. in a group effort with Slater Goodson and Alex Berger. Definitely, don’t miss the plot twist at the end as the video’s love story unfolds!

“Being able to put these lyrics to a storyline was really what it was about for us,” she said, “And yes, I’ll always love a good plot twist.”