Five at Five: Carrie Underwood Tour Rehearsals Underway + Dolly Parton Race Car

Dolly Parton Race Car to Debut at Bristol Motor Speedway
Here’s more proof of the living legend’s omnipresence: Professional driver Tyler Reddick will compete in Saturday’s (April 6) Alsco 300 at East Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway behind the wheel of the bright pink, No. 2 Dolly Parton Chevrolet Camaro. Logos representing a variety of Parton’s Pigeon Forge businesses including her Stampede Dinner Attraction, Dollywood’s Splash Country and the soon-to-open Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show will wrap the car lid. But seriously, can we please ride shotgun and rock Parton on repeat?
Vince Gill and Amy Grant's Ryman Christmas
It’s not Christmas in Nashville without Vince Gill and Amy Grant’s Christmas at the Ryman residency. The 12-concert series returns to the Mother Church starting Dec. 11. Matinee performances will be offered for the first time on Dec. 15, Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. Tickets go on sale through the Ryman’s website or Ticketmaster April 5.
Why Dierks Bentley Will Never Look at Shelves the Same Way
Oh, the perks of being a pilot. Since Dierks Bentley is licensed to fly his own plane, he’s able to get back to Nashville to tackle the “honey-do” list at home between shows on tour. He impressed himself so much with his homemade shelf installation in the garage this weekend, he had to share it with the world. He said, “That I’m posting pics shows my abnormal amount of pride in the project ha. will never look at shelves the same way again.” Children Evie and son Knox gave their dad some assistance with the build.
Carrie Underwood Checks in From Tour Rehearsals
Underwood followers are feeling all shades of excitement with the new stills from rehearsals for the Cry Pretty Tour 360. In a caption for one photo with her band, she said, “Gang’s all here.” Underwood’s 2019 tour launches May 1 in Greensboro, N.C.
Kassi Ashton Stuns in “Pretty Shiny Things” VideoEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
Breathtakingly cinematic and stylish, Kassi Ashton’s official video for her new song, “Pretty Shiny Things” exudes elegance. But her lyrics depicting the pressures young women face to be perfect on the outside, despite what they are experiencing on the inside, are the star of this show.