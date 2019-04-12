Five at Five: Willie Nelson Wishes Margo Price HBD + Summerfest 2019 Books Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, Zac Brown Band

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Friday (April 15):
-
Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, Zac Brown Band Set for Summerfest 2019Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage
Artists taking their 2019 tours to Milwaukee, Wisc.’s Summerfest in June include Thomas Rhett (June 26), Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival (June 27), Jason Aldean (June 28) and Zac Brown Band (June 30). Tickets are on sale through the festival’s website. https://summerfest.com/?gclid=CjwKCAjwy7vlBRACEiwAZvdx9q40ucqRyy-p_XqFiRvi2pnD4aGxDGKzy9ppmAqTZ5IwEZbMcp2EtxoCkf0QAvD_BwE?gclid=CjwKCAjwy7vlBRACEiwAZvdx9q40ucqRyy-p_XqFiRvi2pnD4aGxDGKzy9ppmAqTZ5IwEZbMcp2EtxoCkf0QAvD_BwE
-
Vince Gill’s National Anthem at Game 2 of Nashville Predators’ Playoffs
#Preds season ticket holder and MASSIVE Nashville fan @VGcom sings the National Anthem prior to game two! WATCH: pic.twitter.com/hPLeLdOq60
— FOX Sports Tennessee (@PredsOnFSTN) April 13, 2019
The National Anthem tradition at the Nashville Predators’ 2019 playoffs continued on Saturday (April 13) with Vince Gill’s heavenly performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” at game two. The Preds play the Dallas Stars Monday night (April 15) at 8:30 p.m. CT.
-
Michael Hobby and Wife Caroline Hobby Are Expecting
Congratulations to A Thousand Horses frontman Michael Hobby and wife Caroline Hobby, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child. Their little girl is due in September.
-
Willie Nelson and Annie D’Angelo’s “Happy Birthday” for Margo Price
It’s not every day one gets a “Happy Birthday” performance from a living legend. But Margo Price did for her 36th birthday today (April 15) when Willie Nelson and his wife Annie sent her their filmed rendition. And the Instagram evidence is perfection.