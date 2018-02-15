Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday (April 29):
The Kentucky Derby Books Jennifer Nettles
Nettles will sing the National Anthem in the lead-up to the 145th Kentucky Derby on Saturday (May 4). The performance will be part of NBC’s live broadcast starting at 5 p.m. ET. The Derby’s previous National Anthem performers include Pentatonix (2018), Harry Connick, Jr. (2017), Lady Antebellum (2016), Josh Groban (2015), Jo Dee Messina (2014), Martina McBride (2013), Mary J. Blige (2012), Jordin Sparks (2011), Rascal Flatts (2010) and Lee Ann Rimes (2009).
Jillian Jacqueline Marries Bryan Brown
Congrats to newlyweds Jillian Jacqueline and musician, Bryan Brown. According to People, the couple tied the knot on Saturday (April 27) at Nashville’s Ruby event space in front of 150 friends and family, including Charlie Worsham and Sarah Buxton. They met through Jacqueline’s producer, Tofer Brown, who is Brown’s brother.
Mason Ramsey Announces Fall Dates
Two words: Inflatable horse. And you don’t want to miss the one Mason Ramsey rides when he resumes the How’s Ur Girl & How’s Ur Family Pt. 2 tour. The fall extension starts Oct. 3 in Atlanta. Festivals on his summer schedule include CMA Fest, the Country Boom Music Festival and the Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival.
Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam Adds Midland, LOCASH and More
The full lineup for the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam is here. Joining headliners Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw and Kid Rock live at Panama City Beach, Fla.’s Frank Brown Park on Labor Day weekend (Aug. 20-Sept. 1) are Midland, LOCASH, Big & Rich, LANCO, The Cadillac Three, Gretchen Wilson, Lauren Alaina, Thompson Square, Ashley McBryde, Jamestown Revival, Runaway June, The Outlaws, Nora Collins, Kyle Mitchell, Gabby Barrett, Matt Bennett and Dixie Jade. CMT Hot 20 Countdown will be there filming all the action. Various VIP packages and general admission tickets are available through the festival’s website.
