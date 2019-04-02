Music WORLD PREMIERE: John Gurney’s “That’s How You Got It” Exercising His Right to Bring You Way, Way Back to the 80s by Alison Bonaguro 1h ago Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> Every country fan wants to hear a song that’s relatable. So if you loved the 80s — especially Jane Fonda Workouts — then newcomer John Gurney has the video for you. His brand new “That’s How You Got It” video was filmed in Nashville, directed by Chase Lauer. And Gurney hopes you can get a sense for how much fun they had creating the throwback vibe. “This was such a fun song to write and record, so for the video, we wanted to capture that same feeling. This was such a fun video to shoot and I think you can really feel that when you watch,” Gurney told CMT.com. “We never stopped laughing on set.” It probably helped that all the dancers are close friends of Gurney’s: Shannon Ford (who you will recognize from Very Cavallari), Justin Clough, Kyle Schlienger and Joy Denver Spears. Gurney wrote the song with John Vesely (from the rock band Secondhand Serenade) and Chris LaCorte (guitarist for Dustin Lynch). View this post on Instagram Kelly Kapowski A post shared by John Gurney (@johngurneymusic) on Apr 2, 2019 at 11:50am PDT Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.