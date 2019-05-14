Five at Five: Eric Church Co-writes Keith Urban’s “We Were” + Grand Ole Opry at Bonnaroo

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday (May 14):
Hayes Carll and Allison Moorer Say “I Do”
Best wishes go out to Hayes Carll and Allison Moorer who were married on Sunday (May 12). The happy couple announced they tied the knot through social media Monday (May 13).
Grand Ole Opry at Bonnaroo
#GOOattheROO is back for year ✌️, and we're bringing some of our good friends with us!
See y'all June 13 @Bonnaroo! pic.twitter.com/yVwxZ7phc1
— Grand Ole Opry (@opry) May 14, 2019
The Grand Ole Opry has been a super jam since it started, making it the perfect addition to the all-genre Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. #GOOattheROO is back for year two with June 13 performances by Old Crow Medicine Show, Steve Earle & the Dukes, Morgan Evans, Ashley McBryde, Ashley Monroe, Wendy Moten, Ricky Skaggs, Riders in the Sky, Molly Tuttle and the Opry Square Dancers. Other country and Americana acts performing at the event include Brandi Carlile, Charlie Worsham, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, John Prine and Trampled By Turtles. Ticket packages are on sale now through the festival’s website.
Pilgrimage Reveals Daily Lineups
Our lineup for Saturday and Sunday is officially here! Single-day passes will be available this Friday (5/17) at 10am CT! https://t.co/zlaZUaAjOn
— Pilgrimage Festival (@PilgrimageFest) May 14, 2019
Day one headliners for the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival running Sept. 21-22 in Franklin, Tenn. are the Killers, Keith Urban, Leon Bridges and The Head & the Heart. The day two headliners are Foo Fighters, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Live and Jenny Lewis. Single day passes go on sale Friday (May 17) at 10 a.m. CT.
Girls Just Wanna Weekend 2020 Sells OutView this post on Instagram
It’s OFFICIAL our ALL female festival Girls Just Wanna Weekend has SOLD OUT in less than one day. So many all caps. The verdict is in people. We want to see women on these festivals and we want to see them main stage. I. Rest. My. Case. Thank you!!!! There are so many surprises in store friends…. including @kttunstall in more spandex xobc @justwannaweekend @sherylcrow @lakestreetdive @Pattygmusic @ilovelucius @iamwandasykes @jadebirdmusic @amandapearlshires @iamyolaofficial @kttunstall @katieherzigmusic @rubyamanfu @natalie.hemby
No shocking news here. Carlile’s second annual Girls Just Wanna Weekend concert vacation in Riviera Maya, Mexico sold out in one day. The 2020 lineup boasts Sheryl Crow, Lake Street Dive, Patty Griffin, Lucius, Wanda Sykes, KT Tunstall, Jade Bird, Amanda Shires, Yola, Ruby Amanfu, Natalie Hemby and Katie Herzig.
Keith Urban Collaborates with Foy Vance, and Eric Church Co-writes His New SingleEmbedded from www.youtube.com.