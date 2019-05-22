P!NK + Chris Stapleton = Magic at Madison Square Garden

</noscript> </div>

Anytime artists join forces for a hit song, you’re always hopeful that on at least one of their respective tour stops, you might actually get to see that duet come to life in person.

For fans at P!nk’s Madison Square Garden stop of her Beautiful Trama World Tour, that wish came true when her “Love Me Anyway” collaborator Chris Stapleton took to the stage to surprise the audience and perform the song on Wednesday (May 22) night.

“Tonight. Madison Square Garden. One of my absolute favorite songwriters, favorite voice, and person. Chris Stapleton. What an absolute honor to share a stage with you, my friend. ‘Love me Anyway’,” Pink captioned this priceless photo.

The powerful duet between the pop superstar and Stapleton appears on P!nk’s newest album Hurts 2 Be Human, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. P!nk co-wrote the song with Nashville hitmakers Tom Douglas and Allen Shamblin, who also famously for co-penned the Miranda Lambert smash “The House That Built Me.”

Only one thing was missing from this epic NYC moment: Stapleton’s wife and longtime collaborator Morgane, who was presumably at home with their brand new baby.

If you look closely at the comments on Instagram, you’ll see her expressing her “FOMO,” saying, “I love y’all! I will I’d heard this moment.”

It’s like she took the words right out of our mouths. We feel the exact same way.