Five at Five: Sheryl, Cam, Jason and… a Foo Fighter?

New Music: Sheryl Crow and Joe Walsh?
Watch @SherylCrow x Joe Walsh in the studio as they construct 'Still The Good Old Days' – two legends at work… https://t.co/i00uly4BUY pic.twitter.com/kpWuSBMV29
— CLASH (@ClashMagazine) June 13, 2019
Together? On one song? You better believe our heads are exploding, too. Crow recently released the track listing for her brand new album Threads, which is set for release on August 30. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, friends. Stevie Nicks and Maren Morris appear on the track “Prove You Wrong.” Lord, somebody pass the smelling salts, we can’t even…
Beach, Baby
Good grief, have you ever seen such cuteness? Jason Aldean and family recently enjoyed some much-deserved time away beside blue waters. Aldean shared a few pics on his Instagram, including this one of Miss Navy in the sand. Is she a spitting image of her daddy, or what? Sadly, the beach party is over for Aldean, whose tour picks back up tomorrow night at Winstock Music Festival in Minnesota…but let’s be real, it’s just a different kind of party, isn’t it?.
Cam Crosses The Pond
European Cam fans- I’m coming baaack! C2C was so incredible, I wanted to get back ASAP with some of my own shows and head to a few new cities too. I can’t wait to see you and make more spectacular memories with you ✨ Tickets for the Oh, The Places We’ll Go! Tour go on sale Friday morning (special Tuesday pre-sale code going out soon to newsletter subscribers) PS. Don’t worry… we’ve got something special in the works for the North American fans soon…!
Lookout, Europe! Cam is coming for you. The singer-songwriter is headed overseas for a string of UK and European dates this summer as part of her Oh, The Places We’ll Go Tour. Cam will start August 31 in Millport and wrap up Sept. 14 in Berlin. Bon voyage, honey, go get ’em!
Ingrid’s New SingleEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
It’s official: Ingrid Andress is readying her very first official single for country radio. The songbird announced the news fresh off a busy CMA week, which included a performance at Ascend Amphitheater. Andress’ first label release “Ladylike” garnered much critical acclaim, and with this new single, her future continues to get brighter and brighter.
Country as Foo
Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Premieres Solo Album 'Hard Lessons': Exclusive https://t.co/EBkyIM74qx via @billboard
— Chris Shiflett (@ChrisShiflett71) June 13, 2019
Well, this is great news: Foo Fighter’s guitarist Chris Shiflett is releasing a country album. Although Billboard notes its “more pronounced rock flavor” than the guitarist’s previous solo endeavor, it’s decidedly country, and with Dave Cobb at the helm, it’s also decidedly damn good. Shiflett is still touring with the Foos, but has appearances lined up already at Americanafest, Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Music Festival and Austin City Limits. Oh, and congrats, Chris, on that awesome Grand Ole Opry debut.
