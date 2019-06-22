Cassadee Pope Delivers Music to Chicago Seniors

When Cassadee Pope made her way down the hallways of Chicago Methodist Senior Services, one man called out from his hospital room, “Hey, The Voice!” Winning on the reality show back in 2012 seem to create all kinds of loyal fans of all ages.

Pope was there at the healthcare facility for older adults for her very first Musicians on Call visit.

But not everyone she performed for knew that she was any kind of celebrity, probably because she didn’t act like one. To most of the patients she visited, she was just a cheerful young woman there to deliver the power of music.

Alison Bonaguro

Pope made the visit on Friday morning (June 21), a few hours before she took the stage at Chicago’s LakeShake Festival, where she and 10 other female county singers made history with the very first all-girl line up on opening night of the fest.

For most of the Musicians on Call visits, Pope shared two of her songs off her latest album Stages, “Take You Home” and “One More Red Light.” She sang in the patients’ rooms and in the common areas, accompanying herself on acoustic guitar. But the visits were about so much more than just music. She asked everyone questions, answered the questions they asked of her, and just had pleasant conversations with everyone she met.

Later that night, after her own set at the fest, and after watching sets from Miranda Lambert, the Pistol Annies, Maren Morris, Lindsay Ell and Lauren Alaina, Pope posted a couple of Instagram pictures that said it all.



Musicians On Call brings live music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities. By delivering live, in-room performances to patients undergoing treatment or unable to leave their beds, the artists add a dose of joy to life in a healthcare facility. Besides Chicago, the program is alive and well in 16 other locations across the country, from New York City to Los Angeles.