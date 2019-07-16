Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown Are Aging Gracefully

PHOTOS: The Best 14 FaceApps We've Seen So Far

What’s that saying? The app adds 40 years?

That seems to be the case if you jump on the FaceApp bandwagon. And everybody’s doing it. So many of our favorite country stars are taking part in the trend. The FaceApp application can realistically transform your face to make it look younger, look happier or look older. And that last one is the filter so many people are using to peek at their future selves.

Check out all these stars, who don’t look a day over 80:

1. Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

2. Kane Brown

3. Jason Aldean

4. Chris Young

5. Brett Young and Thomas Rhett

6. Mason Ramsey

7. Michael Ray and Carly Pearce

8. Brothers Osborne

9. Jake Owen

10. RaeLynn

11. Lindsey Ell

12. Lee Brice

13. Russell Dickerson

14. Randy Houser